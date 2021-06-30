Summit County Library hosts teen art and photography contest

The Summit County Library is throwing an art and photography contest for teenagers in July. Entries, one per teen, are accepted at any library branch from July 1-31. All works will be showcased at the north branch in Silverthorne the first two weeks of August, and the public can vote on their favorite pieces.

Each submission must include the teenager’s name, age and email as well as a short artist statement. Artwork that isn’t photography must include dimensions and materials used.

Photography entries also can be submitted via email to summitcountylibraries@gmail.com . The piece in each category with the most votes will win a people’s choice award while first- and second-place winners in each category will be selected by a panel of Summit County artists.