Summit County Library launches 30th annual summer reading program

The Summit County Library will host block parties, live music, reading dogs and more for its 30th annual summer reading program.

The events are aimed, in part, at helping to shore up learning loss experienced by students in between school years during what is known as the “summer slide.”

June 3 will mark the first of three block parties. Silverthorne’s Bluebird Market will host the first party in partnership with the library’s north branch and the Denver Museum of Nature & Science Curiosity Cruiser.

The south and main branch libraries will host block parties on July 7 and July 28, respectively, and will feature some circus antics and live music.

From June 5 to July 28, the library will also offer a wide array of programs including storytimes, junior book clubs, computer animation classes and a photography contest.

To incentivize more reading, partially among students, library readers can register and track their reading using the free app Beanstack. Beginning June 5, pre-schoolers, elementary-age students, teenagers and adults will be able to start logging their reading hours on the Summit County Library Beanstack website or app to earn virtual badges.

For every five hours read by a child or eight hours read by a teenager, Beanstack will notify the reader that they have earned a free book prize. Adults can also play a reading bingo game, crossing off squares each time they finish a book or complete a challenge.

The reading goals will increase the chances of winning gift cards as well as local experiences such as tubing at the Frisco Adventure Park.

Information on Beanstack can be found at SummitCountyLibraries.Beanstack.org/Reader365 .