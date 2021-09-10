Summit County Library launches creative community sketchbook project
Each Summit County Library branch now has two community sketchbooks available to check out for a new creative project. The goal of the sketchbooks is to connect the community with collaboration, as the items are available to anyone with a library card who wants to express themselves or create something for others to experience.
People can check out sketchbooks for two weeks and are given five pages on which to put their diaries, doodles or other art. Paint and other materials that can bleed through the paper are not allowed. Contributors can sign, initial and date their pages if they wish.
Once done with the 8.5-by-11-inch sketchbooks, people can return them to the circulation desk at the library they checked them out from. The books are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Call ahead or go online to check availability. Visit SummitCountyLibraries.org for more information.
