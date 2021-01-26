Summit County Library offers historical newspapers, free digital resources online

The Summit County Library has a variety of free digital resources accessible on its website, including fully searchable editions of the Summit Daily News and Denver Post.

The collection of old newspapers are searchable thanks to the library’s subscription to Newsbank, an online resource that allows patrons to access current and archived copies of the Summit Daily going back to 2002.

The historical content — including full-text news articles, editorials, reviews, birth and marriage announcements, obituaries and a variety of special sections — can be accessed by visiting SummitCountyLibraries.org/find-it/stream-download.

At that link, the library’s free digital resources also include Kanopy video streaming, continuing education classes through Universal Class, Consumer Reports and language learning through Rosetta Stone, among others.