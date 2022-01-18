Summit County Library receives $25K from El Pomar Foundation
The El Pomar Foundation trustees recently approved $35,000 for three nonprofit organizations in the High Country. Only one of the three is a Summit County nonprofit.
The Summit County Library received $25,000 for its expansion and renovation. The competitive grant is part of the foundation’s main method for funding, and it accepts applications on a rolling basis.
To view a full listing of El Pomar’s funds, visit ElPomar.org/grant-making.
