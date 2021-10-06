Summit County Library recognizes 2021 volunteers

Leah Arnold (right) has been named Summit County Library’s Volunteer of the Year for 2021.

Summit County Library/Courtesy photo

The Summit County Library recently recognized two volunteers with awards for their hard work this year. Leah Arnold has been named Volunteer of the Year, and Judy Regis is the recipient of the Van Woodford Award.

Arnold has been fundraising with the library since 2013, and her experience has continued to serve it well. According to a news release, Arnold gave over 300 hours of her time to help the Library Foundation in the last year, while still working her full-time job.

Regis received the Van Woodford Award, named after the branch manager who dedicated 37 years to the library, for her commitment to the organization. Regis began volunteering with Summit County Library in the early 2000s and went on to become a reliable library substitute, helping out staff and patrons whenever possible.