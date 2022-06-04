Summit County Library’s 2022 summer reading challenge begins

With summer on the horizon, it’s time for another season of the Summit County Library’s annual reading challenge. According to a news release, the reading program has been put on for over 30 years to combat summer learning loss while fostering a love of reading in students, young adults and adults.

This year, the summer challenge’s theme is “Oceans of Possibilities” and it is back to an in-person format. It features reading challenges, programs and prizes for children and adults. The more books read, the better one’s chances are to win.

The summer lineup has a variety of performers such as Steve Weeks and the National Repertory Orchestra. The finale July 29 will feature a special foam party.

Additionally, the library’s read to a dog program has been expanded to include reading to a cat on Tuesdays and reading to Miss Mermaid on Mondays.

The summer reading program also has activities for adults, such as their own reading challenge, an educational series with High Country Conservation Center and canvas painting.

Log book at SummitCountyLibraries.Beanstack.org , and visit SummitCountyLibraries.org for more information.

Jefferson Geiger is the arts and entertainment editor for the Summit Daily News and managing editor for Explore Summit. Email him at jgeiger@summitdaily.com.