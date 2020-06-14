Summit County locals earn academic honors, degrees at universities

FRISCO — Summit locals in the spring 2020 semester earned academic honors and degrees at universities across the country.

At Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, Jamie Byers of Breckenridge qualified for the Spring 2020 Dean’s List. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.

At the University of San Diego in California, Olivia Roy of Breckenridge graduated cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in Biology.

At Montana State University, several Summit County locals made it onto undergraduate honor rolls for the spring semester with a GPA of 3.5 or higher including, from Breckenridge: Cole Buller, Benjamin Carlson, Cameron Dahman, Sarah Lorch and Paige Schlegel; Mckenna Ramsay from Dillon; Anne Parker of Frisco; and Halle Rogers and Raymond Salazar of Silverthorne.

And at the Florida Institute of Technology in Melbourne, Florida, Maddalena Blondell of Breckenridge was named to the Spring 2020 Dean’s List.