Summit County locals turn passions into new businesses

Diners relax on the patio of Log Cabin Cafe on Main Street in Frisco on May 15, 2021. The restaurant closed in August of that year. Brooke Barry hopes her new food truck, Log Cabin Breakfast Burritos, will keep a small part of the restaurant alive.

Jenna deJong/Summit Daily News

From a disc golf retail shop to a new rideshare service, Summit County locals are turning their passions into viable businesses.

Business owners Jeff Kirk, Andrew Siegel and Brooke Barry hope to fill a void with their new businesses, which all stem from special interests or passions.

Kirk is hoping Disc In will get people invested in disc golf, a sport which he has played for years. Kirk said he and his business partner Joe Funderberg realized there weren’t many options to purchase disc golf gear like disc retrievers, bags, drivers, putters and midrange discs throughout Summit County.

“We love to play, we know a lot of people up here love to play, and we know the sport is growing,” Kirk said. “… As we fleshed the idea out more and more, we were like, ‘Yeah, this is valid. We’ve got to do this.’”

Kirk and Funderberg have already set up a website for their new store, WeAreDiscIn.com . They plan to open a physical store May 2 at 204 Ryan Gulch Road in Silverthorne, which will share space with Colorado Adventure Guides and Freedom Rentals.

Kirk hopes the business will introduce new people to the sport.

“We both play disc golf a lot. We know the ins and outs. We know all the courses in the area,” he said. “We can answer questions for people, help them find a specific thing or help them get started in the sport.”

As with Kirk, Siegel found himself wondering how he could turn his passion into a viable business. For the past few months, Siegel has been giving visitors and locals rides with his new service, Summit Black Car .

Siegel has a background in driving-related careers. He was a snowplow driver for the Colorado Department of Transportation for five years and later became a trooper for Colorado State Patrol. Siegel realized he could be a reliable driver for visitors who might not be comfortable traveling in the snow.

“I understand when the roads need to close down, what the weather’s like. I know the detours and the routes better than most people,” he said.

Summit Black Car is a luxury service so prices may be higher than what people would experience using Uber, Lyft or other rideshare services. Rates range from $30 for a ride within town to $450 for trips from Denver International Airport to Summit County.

People can schedule rides by visiting, SummitBlackCar.com .

Barry also is channeling her previous work experience to open Log Cabin Breakfast Burritos, a new food truck at 214 E. Main St. in Frisco.

Barry got the idea to open the food truck after Log Cabin Cafe closed its doors in August 2021. Barry was a server at the cafe for nine years and originally hoped to buy the restaurant when its owners announced it would close. The restaurant will reopen its doors as Suga Moon’s BBQ & Cocktails, but that didn’t stop Barry from paying homage to the Frisco staple.

In February, Barry opened the food truck, which sells grab-and-go breakfast burritos that mimic those once sold by the breakfast restaurant.

“This was my way of keeping a little bit of the Cabin alive,” she said. “I’ve sold these grab-and-go burritos for years. I know how popular they are.”

Barry offers three types of burritos — sausage, bacon and veggie — along with Red Bull, water and coffee. She hopes to expand her offerings as the new business grows. The food truck is open from 7 a.m. to noon Thursdays through Mondays.