Summit County maintains testing criteria despite changes at CDC

Coronavirus testing is available in Summit County as pictured at a mobile testing clinic April 21 in Silverthorne.

Summit County and Colorado officials will continue providing testing to people who don’t have symptoms of the novel coronavirus, despite changing guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

On Monday, Aug. 24, the CDC updated its guidelines for testing of the novel coronavirus. The new guidelines now say that people who have been within 6 feet of a positive case for more than 15 minutes “do not necessarily need a test” unless they are part of a vulnerable population.

Both the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and the Summit County Public Health Department are not changing testing criteria, according to a news release from the local public health department.

The county’s guidelines encourage people who do not have symptoms to be tested if they have been potentially exposed to the virus either as a close contact or in a large, crowded environment.

As always, people with symptoms of the virus should be tested. Centura offers testing in the county at its clinic in the Vista Professional Building on School Road in Frisco. The health system also provides testing through the county’s mobile testing program.

The daily clinic is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays and Sundays. The mobile clinic is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following locations:

Tuesdays at the Breckenridge Recreation Center

Wednesdays at the Family & Intercultural Resource Center

Fridays at the Clubhouse at Dillon Valley West

To book an appointment for either clinic, call 970-668-5584.