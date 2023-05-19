Summit County man accused of internet sex crimes faces additional charges related to soliciting child prostitution

Thomas Vitalone

Summit County Sheriff’s Office/Courtesy photo

A Summit County man accused of internet sex crimes is facing additional charges after law enforcement executed a search warrant on his phone.

In March, Summit County Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested Thomas Vitalone, 52, on two felony counts of sexual assault, one felony count of criminal attempt to sexual assault, and a misdemeanor count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

After a search of his phone, Vitalone is facing additional charges: soliciting for child prostitution and inducement of child prostitution, both felonies, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Vitalone allegedly met a juvenile on a social media app and had been messaging with them through the app, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release in March. Detectives posing as the juvenile reportedly began communicating with Vitalone and set up a meeting, where he was arrested.

The Division of Child Welfare with the Colorado Department of Human Services had originally referred the allegations to the Sheriff’s Office, according to the news release. Vitalone posted bond and was released.

After his release, a judge approved a search warrant for Vitalone’s phone, which was forensically examined, according to information provided by the Sheriff’s Office.

During a review of the forensic download, investigators discovered Vitalone was allegedly communicating with a minor and had offered the minor money in exchange for sexual favors, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Detectives reportedly contacted the minor and confirmed that the minor had been communicating with Vitalone and that Vitalone had offered money in exchange for sexual favors.

That led to a warrant being issued for Vitalone’s arrest on April 26, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Vitalone turned himself in to the Summit County jail on April 28 and posted bond the same day, the Sheriff’s Office said.