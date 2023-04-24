Summit County man arrested on vehicular homicide charge after allegedly backing over his wife Friday near Breckenridge

The Summit County Sheriff's Office arrested Bradley Wilson, 66, on Friday, April 21, 2023, following a fatal incident involving a vehicle he was driving.

Summit County Sheriff’s Office/Courtesy photo

A Summit County woman is dead after her husband reportedly backed into her with his car on Friday, April 21.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Bradley Wilson, 66, on a charge of vehicular homicide, a felony, after he called 911 to report he had backed over his wife, according to a Monday news release from the Sheriff’s Office.

Wilson told deputies his wife had been walking behind the car as he was pulling out of his driveway, the release states.

Law enforcement officers reportedly responded to the home on Braddock Drive, which is north of Breckenridge in unincorporated Summit County, around 10:10 a.m.

The preliminary investigation found Wilson was under the influence of alcohol, prescription medication or both, the Sheriff’s Office said in its release.

Wilson’s wife, Jennifer Connor, was transported to Summit Medical Center, where she was later pronounced dead. Wilson was uninjured.

“This is a community tragedy,” Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone that has been impacted.”

Wilson was taken into custody without incident, the release states. He has been held on a $10,000 bond and appeared virtually in a Summit County court Sunday, April 23, for an advisement hearing, according to a spokesperson for the 5th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing.