Summit County man dies in rafting accident near Buena Vista

DENVER – Another person has died in a rafting accident in Colorado.

On Monday, the Chaffee County Sheriff's Office says 46-year-old Christian Sheetz of Summit County died after the private raft he was riding in with his wife capsized near Buena Vista. His wife managed to swim to shore but Sheetz was swept downstream. His body was found about four hours later.

In a separate accident on Sunday, a man visiting from the Chicago area died after he fell out a raft in a rougher section of Clear Creek near Idaho Springs while on a commercial rafting trip. KCNC-TV reports that river guides tried multiple times to get him back in the boat, including casting a line out to him.

This story will be updated.