Summit County man faces charges related to Dillon Valley standoff Tuesday

The police standoff in Dillon Valley Tuesday, May 10, resulted in the arrest of a 38-year-old Summit County man on multiple felony charges, according to a news release issued Wednesday.

The suspect reportedly used a lock pick to enter his ex-wife’s residence. The woman said she watched him by using a security camera set up in the apartment. Police say he was not seen leaving the home on camera.

The standoff lasted about 6.5 hours after law enforcement received the report of a burglary and a domestic violence incident in progress, according to the press release. Investigators say the suspect refused to answer phone calls placed by law enforcement and multiple commands instructing him to leave the residence.

He was originally believed to have possibly been armed, according to the release.

Summit County Sheriff Jamie FitzSimons told the Summit Daily News the man was not found with a weapon once he was apprehended despite the claims made to dispatchers.

When officers arrived, the suspect deactivated the cameras and internet, according to reports from police. He also drew the curtains during the standoff, preventing deputies from seeing inside the unit.

After the curtains were drawn, officers entered the unit and used a robot to locate the suspect. Once located, the man surrendered and was taken into custody without any further incident.

The man was arrested around 5:20 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10.

The standoff resulted in an emergency alert being sent out by law enforcement around 12:30 p.m., warning residents and the public to refrain from traveling in the area as deputies worked at the scene.

The area was closed to travel during the standoff.

The suspect faces charges of domestic violence, stalking, second-degree burglary, criminal mischief, harassment, felony theft, computer crime, obstructing a peace officer and second-degree criminal tampering.

He also faces charges from a related incident on May 9 involving the same victim and location, police say. The exact charges from that case were not disclosed in the news release, and no other information was provided.

The incident caused Dillon Elementary School to go into lockdown as a preventative measure due to the proximity of the standoff. A perimeter was established to contain the event.

The investigation is ongoing, and no further details are available at this time, the release states.

Editor’s note: Summit Daily News staff members Luke Vidic, Eliza Noe and Andrew Maciejewski contributed to this report.