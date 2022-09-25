Summit County man has pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual assault on a child

Indiana Blake, 20, was arrested May 28 on two felony charges of sexual assault on a child and two felony charges of patterns of sexual assault on a child.

5th Judicial District/Courtesy photo

A Summit County man pleaded guilty Thursday, Sept. 22, to two felony counts of sexual assault on a child. The guilty plea violated the terms of his 2020 deferred sentence involving possession of sexually explicit photos of children, another felony.

Indiana Blake, 20, was arrested in May on two Class 4 felony charges of sexual assault on a child and two Class 3 felony counts of “sexual assault on a child patterns” charges. According to the plea agreement, Blake admitted to sexually assaulting two minors. The victims were under the age of 15.

The remaining charges were dismissed, including charges related to DUI he received last January.

Blake could face a minimum of two to six years in prison and a maximum of life in prisonment, and a fine of up to $500,000 for both of the new charges, according to Judge Karen Romeo. If Blake were sent to prison, he would also face a minimum of 10 years parole. Blake would also receive treatment.

Additionally, for violating the terms of his probation, Blake could face a minimum of one to three years in prison with probation.

Blake’s sentencing hearing is set for Nov. 28. Attorneys for both Blake and the 5th Judicial District Attorney’s Office will make recommendations to the presiding judge on punishments.

Blake’s $100,000 bond was not posted as of Thursday, and he will remain in custody.

Blake’s listed residences included Frisco and areas of unincorporated Summit County, but exact addresses were redacted in the affidavit filed in court.

Blake became a registered sex offender following judgment in the 2020 case. As part of his deferred sentence, Blake wasn’t allowed to have contact with minors, with some exceptions, and he wasn’t allowed to have access to the internet.

But on Jan. 22, 2022, Blake broke the rules of his probation. He was arrested on a DUI charge. As he was arrested, Blake tried to show the officer a photo on his smartphone of a medical marijuana card, but, according to the affidavit, he should not have had a phone with internet access. His DUI reopened his 2020 case as a result.

As that case made its way through the judicial system, the most recent investigation unfolded. The investigation began in late April after someone provided a tip to investigators.

At Treetop Child Advocacy Center, investigators interviewed several individuals who made allegations against Blake. The investigation also involved interviews with people who were told about the allegations, according to the affidavit.

In interviews, both the victims and their parents said they were never made aware of Blake’s status as a sex offender.

Some of the minors expressed, according to the affidavit, a fear of coming forward due to possible repercussions and damaged relationships.

The affidavit does not include information related to interviews with Blake.