Summit County Mountain Bike Alliance commences summer trail work

Eric Cutler, left, and other members of the Summit County Mountain Bike Alliance do trail work on the county's portion of the Colorado Trail in June 2020.

Photo from James Adamson / Summit County Mountain Bike Alliance

The Summit County Mountain Bike Alliance on Thursday, May 20, hosted the first of an expanded calendar of events this summer that will include twilight trail work, mountain bike skills clinics and dig days.

The nonprofit organization executed its first dig of the year at the B-Line trail in Breckenridge on Thursday night, shoveling snow from the trail to help the popular location open sooner.

Alliance President Ben Ferrante said in a note to organization members that leaders of the nonprofit have been training with the U.S. Forest Service and earning certifications so the alliance can officially clear trees and help get trails open once the snow melts.

Ferrante said in the note the alliance’s further trail improvement plans for summer include working on the Tenderfoot Ride Center in Dillon, on the Broken Wheel trail, the Colorado Trail, Lenawee trail off the back side of Arapahoe Basin Ski Area, Soda Ridge outside of Keystone and Miners Creek in the Tenmile Range.

The organization will also host its official summer 2021 kickoff event at the Frisco Bike Park on June 5. The nonprofit also has partnered with Colorado Adventure Guides to offer beginner and intermediate skills clinics this summer.

The clinics start with a women’s intro to mountain biking skills clinic at the Frisco Adventure Park Sunday, May 23, with a coed clinic to follow Monday, May 24. Both full-day clinics running from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Subsequent coed and women’s-only skills clinics will continue throughout the summer.

For more information, visit SCOMBA.org and the organization’s Facebook page, Facebook.com/SCOMBA970 .