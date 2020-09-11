Summit County Mountain Bike Alliance to host end-of-season ride, party and fundraiser Tuesday
The Summit County Mountain Bike Alliance nonprofit organization will host an end-of-season party and fundraiser at Rocky Mountain Underground in Breckenridge on Tuesday, Sept. 15.
The event will consist of a group ride departing Rocky Mountain Underground in Breckenridge at 5 p.m. followed by the party at 7 p.m. A raffle will take place at 8 p.m. Prizes include items from various Summit County sports shops and outfitters.
For more information and to register for the event, visit Facebook.com/SCOMBA970.
