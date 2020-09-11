Summit County Mountain Bike Alliance to host end-of-season ride, party and fundraiser Tuesday | SummitDaily.com
Summit County Mountain Bike Alliance to host end-of-season ride, party and fundraiser Tuesday

Antonio Olivero
  

Eric Cutler, left, and other members of the Summit County Mountain Bike Alliance do trail work on the county's portion of the Colorado Trail in June.
Photo from James Adamson / Summit County Mountain Bike Alliance

The Summit County Mountain Bike Alliance nonprofit organization will host an end-of-season party and fundraiser at Rocky Mountain Underground in Breckenridge on Tuesday, Sept. 15.

The event will consist of a group ride departing Rocky Mountain Underground in Breckenridge at 5 p.m. followed by the party at 7 p.m. A raffle will take place at 8 p.m. Prizes include items from various Summit County sports shops and outfitters.

For more information and to register for the event, visit Facebook.com/SCOMBA970.

