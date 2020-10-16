Summit County Mountain Bike Alliance to host women’s skills clinic Sunday
The Summit County Mountain Bike Alliance will host a women’s skills clinic Sunday from 9-3 p.m., at the Frisco Adventure Park and surrounding Frisco Peninsula Recreation Area trails. The event is sold out.
Check in for the event is between 9-9:30 a.m., at which point the clinic will start. Per novel coronavirus protocol, the clinic will feature staggered check-in times for ride groups to promote physical distancing.
Face coverings are required during check-in. The cost of the clinic is $10 per rider, and all proceeds will benefit the Summit County Mountain Bike Alliance’s future trail projects.
For more information, visit: SCOMBA.org/events.html.
