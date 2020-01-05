Summit County municipal election petitions can be picked up Jan. 7

DILLON — All four of Summit County’s incorporated towns will hold their regular municipal elections April 7.

In Frisco, voters will elect a mayor and three town councilors, all of which will serve four-year terms.

In Breckenridge, the mayor and four town councilors are up for election. The mayor and three of the council seats have four-year terms, with the final council seat serving a partial term of two years because of a vacancy. The council candidate with the fourth-highest number of votes will serve the two-year term.

In Dillon and Silverthorne, voters in each town will choose three town council seats for four-year terms.

Candidates for the municipal elections can begin to circulate nomination petitions Jan. 7. Petitions are due back to the respective town clerks’ offices by 5 p.m. Jan. 27.