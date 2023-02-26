Summit County nonprofits garner support in form of hundreds of thousands of fundraising dollars for new building

A rendering showing what the proposed Sol Center at Alta Verde in Breckenridge will look like. The center, set to house a community food pantry and thrift store as well as office space for nonprofit staff for the Family & Intercultural Resource Center and Building Hope, has nearly met its fundraising goals with construction aimed to be finished by early 2025.

The Family & Intercultural Resource Center, Summit County’s largest nonprofit, and Building Hope, a mental health-centered organization, have recently garnered the support of more than $200,000 in funds for a joint venture to build a new facility to house their services.

Dubbed the Sol Center, the proposed 18,150-square-foot two-story building would be the new home for a community food pantry and thrift store as well as office space for resource center and Building Hope staff. The facility is set to be built near the Alta Verde workforce housing neighborhood currently under construction in the town of Breckenridge and is estimated to be completed by early 2025.

The facility is estimated to cost nearly $12 million , according to the project’s website, and has raised nearly $11 million, putting the organizations within striking distance of their goal. In recent weeks, the nonprofits received pledges from the towns of Frisco and Breckenridge for an additional $100,000 each as well as a $57,000 donation from LIV Sotheby’s International Realty, which has an office in Breckenridge.

“I am incredibly grateful to live in a community where local businesses understand the importance of promoting strong community and give generously to this crucial project,” said Brianne Snow, the resource center’s executive director, in a Feb. 22 press release from Liv Sotheby’s.

The donations come after Summit Daily News reported that the resource center had served at least a third of the county’s population last year — the most clients on record. Staple services, such as its food pantry, saw a 116% increase in use from December 2021 to December 2022. And nonprofit staff told Summit Daily they only see the potential for the community need to grow, not shrink, in the months to come.

More information on the Sol Center, including how to donate, can be found at http://www.summitfirc.org/en/solcenter/ .