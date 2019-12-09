Summit County nonprofits hope to raise $350,000 Tuesday on Colorado Gives Day

More than 30 Summit County nonprofits gathered for the Colorado Gives Day kickoff event in November 2018 at the Frisco Historic Park & Museum. Colorado Gives Day is Tuesday, Dec. 10. To donate, visit coloradogives.org/summitgives.

FRISCO — Colorado Gives Day is Tuesday, Dec. 10, and Summit County nonprofits are hoping to raise $350,000 in one day.

The Summit Foundation, which oversees philanthropic giving in Summit County, said it is often the biggest fundraising day of the year for the area’s more than 120 nonprofits.

“Colorado Gives Day is incredibly important to Summit County nonprofits as it is the end-of-year, largest fundraising campaign for many of our nonprofits,” The Summit Foundation Director of Events and Marketing Taryn Power said.

The local community foundation is among the nonprofits that will accept donations Tuesday through the Colorado Gives website, coloradogives.org/summitgives.

“We’re the champions for Colorado Gives in our area,” Power said. “… A gift to us will trickle down to the other nonprofits.”

Summit County’s largest and most well-known nonprofits typically are the biggest fundraisers on the day, Power said, including The Summit Foundation, the Community Care Clinic and the Family & Intercultural Resource Center.

Resource Center Executive Director Brianne Snow said the nonprofit raises a significant portion of its budget during Colorado Gives Day. The organization focuses on social determinants of health, including parenting programs and support services that cover basics needs like food, housing and utilities.

“This day is really important to our overall budget and being able to help all of the people that are in need over the course of the year,” Snow said.

How to help Colorado Gives Day is Tuesday, Dec. 10. To participate, go to coloradogives.org/summitgives to find a list of Summit County nonprofits or search for a specific organization.

The nonprofit is hoping to raise $40,000 Tuesday in order to earn all of a $40,000 match that was put up by an anonymous donor, she said.

“We have an anonymous donor who just felt like this is a really important way to leverage their funding in order to help the community that they live in and love,” Snow said.

The money the Resource Center raises will go toward areas of need in the coming year for the estimated 4,500 people the nonprofit will serve.

“It basically fills in any funding gap that we have over the year, so if for example, we have a huge amount of people that need housing assistance, we’re able to allocate that money accordingly,” Snow said.

Colorado Gives Day is able to have such a big impact because individual donors, small-business owners and cooperations all come “together on this day to make sure that (the Resource Center) is able to do the work that is necessary to keep our working families in Summit County,” she said.

Summit County nonprofits raised about $430,000 in 2018 and $357,000 in 2017, according to The Summit Foundation. Those figures are bolstered even further by Community First, a First Bank nonprofit that matches $1 million in giving to nonprofits across the state on the annual fundraising day. The incentive is allocated to match each community’s percentage of total donations in the state.

In its 12th year, Colorado Gives Day has raised more than $296 million for 2,500 nonprofits across the state.

Deepan Dutta contributed to this story.