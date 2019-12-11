Summit County nonprofits raise more than $370K on Colorado Gives Day

More than 30 Summit County nonprofits gathered for the Colorado Gives Day kickoff event in November 2018 at the Frisco Historic Park & Museum. Summit County raised more than $370,000 on Tuesday during the annual day of giving.

Courtesy of Joe Kusumoto

FRISCO — Summit County nonprofits beat their goal and raised $373,092 Tuesday, Dec. 10, during Colorado Gives Day, according to The Summit Foundation Director of Events and Marketing Taryn Power.

County nonprofits aimed to raised $350,000 this year after collecting about $430,000 in 2018 and $357,000 in 2017. This year, there were 1,942 donations that went to 43 local organizations, Power said.

The Summit Foundation, one of more than 120 nonprofits in the area, bested its $45,000 goal for the day. The money raised accounts for about 10% of the organization’s annual fundraising.

Jones said the money would go into the community foundation’s general fund, allowing it to offer more scholarships and grants to other nonprofits in the area.

“The majority of the money that we fundraise does end up going back into the community,” Power said.

The Family & Intercultural Resource Center raised $35,000 Tuesday. That combines with a $40,000 match from an anonymous donor for a total of $75,000.

“So we’re really excited and super grateful for the community support,” Resource Center Executive Director Brianne Snow said. “Obviously, we could not do this without them.”

Across the state, $39.6 million was donated to 2,569 nonprofits, according to coloradogives.org. Summit County collected about 1% of that total, earning about $9,420 from a $1 million match put up across the state by Community First, a First Bank nonprofit.

Also Tuesday, more than $7,000 was raised for the Ken Jones memorial fund. The Summit Fire & EMS firefighter died Saturday after falling from the roof of a condo building where a fire was burning. The memorial fund held at The Summit Foundation has raised more than $20,000 in four days, according to Power.