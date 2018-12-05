Summit County nonprofits receive over $400K through Colorado Gives Day

A campaign promoting 24 hours of intense online giving raised $407,710 for the three-dozen participating local nonprofits, said Elisabeth Lawrence, director of community relations at The Summit Foundation.

"We really broke our goal of $375,000," she noted.

The Summit Foundation spearheaded the local effort for Colorado Gives Day, which asked people across the state to give back through website and was organized statewide by the Community First Foundation.

The over $400,000 for local nonprofits came from more than 1,900 donations, and The Summit Foundation received $59,714 itself, a substantial spike from the roughly $45,000 received last year.

"Once again everyone in Summit County has come together to support the critical work of our community partners who help so many people in so many ways," The Summit Foundation's executive director Jeanne Bistranin said in a statement. "Thanks to this generosity, Summit Gives was a huge success, and it continues to increase year over year.

"The beauty of this collaborative effort is that everyone can donate to whatever they are passionate about, and every donation of every size helps. We just want everyone to know that they are making a difference, and they can feel really good about that. As a community, we literally could not do this important work without this support, and it is appreciated."