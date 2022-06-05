Summit County Off-Road Riders supplies Dillon Ranger District with trail tools

Tim Nixon of Summit County Off-Road Riders on a section of Miners Creek Trail in the Frisco area. Recently with the help of the Summit County Off-Road Riders, the Dillon Ranger District has started removing deadfall from Summit's local trails via donated tools.

Phil Lindeman/Summit Daily News archive

Gusty breezes have caused trees to be blown down throughout the winter and early spring, with several blocking some sections of Summit County’s favorite trails.

The Summit County Off-Road Riders saw the prevalence of downed trees on trails and supplied the U.S. States Forest Service’s Dillon Ranger District with portable trail tools in order to help clear up and repair trails.

There are currently 100 trees estimated to be blocking the many miles of motorized multiuse trails in Summit County.

Additionally, a grant from the Colorado Division of Wildlife has paid for a seasonal, two-person motorized trail crew in Summit County for the past several years. The trail crew patrols all of Summit County’s motorized trails every summer, and it will continue to receive funding every year because of proven success.

Additional funding has and continues to pay for many miles of new motorized, multiuse singletrack trails on Tenderfoot Mountain between Dillon and Keystone and in the Golden Horseshoe area of Breckenridge.

The seasonal crew, new trails and tools are paid for through the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Off-Highway Vehicle sticker program, which charges vehicles for off-highway use.