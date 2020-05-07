Summit County officials amend safer-at-home order to permit some businesses to open at 50% capacity

A couple wearing masks shop at Target in Silverthorne on Wednesday, May 6. Summit County's public health order mandates the use of face coverings in social settings.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

Summit County officials announced Thursday changes to the safer-at-home public health order.

The amended order goes into effect Friday and provides more guidance for businesses planning to reopen, according to a news release from the county. The new order allows noncritical retail businesses to open at 50% capacity as long as they have filled out the county’s Physical Distancing Protocols form.

Under the order, retail businesses are only allowed to have a maximum of one person per 100 square feet and individuals have to keep a 6-foot distance from others at all times.

The following are additional changes in the amended order:

Support Local Journalism Donate



The order clarifies that people must wear face coverings in any building open to the general public.

Retail stores are allowed to sell nonessential items along with essential items. Before Friday, stores were required to cordon off nonessential items to discourage people from unnecessary shopping.

All businesses, essential and nonessential, must complete the Physical Distancing Protocols form and post it near the building’s entrance.

The rest of the original safer-at-home order remains. For example, child care facilities can open under strict protocols Monday, May 11; short-term rentals and lodging are closed through May 31; and the sale of food and beverage is limited to carry-out.