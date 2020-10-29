Summit County officials provide COVID-safe Halloween ideas

With Halloween on Saturday, Summit County officials are providing advice on how to celebrate safely during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Summit School District and Summit County Public Health have referenced the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention along with state guidance for the holiday. The guidance suggests people avoid traditional trick-or-treating and go for activities that involve less contact instead.

Some of those activities include:

Decorating or carving pumpkins

Decorating homes to look like haunted houses

Hosting an outdoor Halloween-themed scavenger hunt

Having a Halloween treat hunt throughout your house with household members

Hosting an outdoor costume parade

Hosting an outdoor Halloween movie night

As with any activity right now, officials are encouraging people to wear masks, social distance and avoid gathering in groups greater than six, which is the limit in the county’s public health order.