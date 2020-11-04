Summit County officials say high school party is considered a COVID-19 ‘superspreader’ event

The Oct. 17 party that contributed to 22 cases of the novel coronavirus among Summit High School students is considered a “superspreader” event, public health officials say.

Public Health spokesperson Nicole Valentine confirmed in an email that the party is considered to be a “superspreader” event, which occurs when a few people infect a large number of other people through contact, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Summit County Public Health officials are investigating whether the party, which directly caused an outbreak of nine cases among students, violated the local public health order, Valentine said.

The party was attended by about 20 people, according to a student who was there. At the time of the party, the county’s public health order prohibited gatherings of more than 10 people.

Violations of the public health order can result in a fine up to $5,000. The county has said it will be taking more aggressive action on egregious violations of the order.

The party was among a series of events that led to the increase in cases among high school students. Some students contracted the virus by attending other social gatherings and trips.