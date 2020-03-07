Summit County officials to hold coronavirus Q&A
FRISCO — Summit County public health officials will host a Q&A about the local coronavirus case at noon Saturday, March 7, on its social media channels, including Facebook. The county solicited questions from community members Friday night.
“This is a rapidly evolving issue involving several agencies across the state of Colorado,” the county’s post said. “We’re taking questions in advance to ensure that we have the most accurate information in response to your questions.”
Summit County Commissioner Elisabeth Lawrence, Summit County Public Health Director Amy Wineland and Summit County Environmental Health Manager Dan Hendershott will participate in the Q&A.
