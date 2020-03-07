Summit County officials to hold coronavirus Q&A

Summit County Commissioner Elisabeth Lawrence answers media questions at a press conference Thursday, March 5, at the County Commons in Frisco to discuss the newly confirmed case of COVID-19. The visitor who tested positive for coronavirus had been skiing at Keystone and Vail resorts before being treated at St. Anthony Summit Medical Center.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

FRISCO — Summit County public health officials will host a Q&A about the local coronavirus case at noon Saturday, March 7, on its social media channels, including Facebook. The county solicited questions from community members Friday night.

“This is a rapidly evolving issue involving several agencies across the state of Colorado,” the county’s post said. “We’re taking questions in advance to ensure that we have the most accurate information in response to your questions.”

Summit County Commissioner Elisabeth Lawrence, Summit County Public Health Director Amy Wineland and Summit County Environmental Health Manager Dan Hendershott will participate in the Q&A.

