Summit County on track to have the hottest August on record

DILLON — Summit County is experiencing one of the hottest August months on record, according to reports by the National Weather Service.

On Thursday, Aug. 20, the Dillon Weather Station reported a record high at 84 degrees. The previous record high set for that day was 82 degrees in 1910.

The county is also on track to set a new record for the month of August. On Friday, Aug. 21, the Dillon station reported an average month-to-date high temperature of 79 degrees, which would be a record for the month of August if high temperatures continue through the month.

If the temperatures stay above average, which meteorologists suspect they will, August 2020 will beat out the previous record average of 77.6 degrees set in 1938. The next week is expected to be in the low 80s and upper 70s, said Jim Kalina, a National Weather Service meteorologist at the Boulder station.

For reference, the current record for the hottest month in Summit County is 80.7 degrees in July 1939, Kalina said.

“We definitely are quite a bit above normal for the month of August so far,” he said.