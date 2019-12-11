Summit County Open Space Department purchases 4.9 acres in Montezuma

Lenawee Trail is a 3.8-mile out and back outside Keystone Resort that is rated difficult. The trail can be reached from Peru Creek Road, which opens seasonly when dry.

Caroline Lewis / clewis@summitdaily.com |

MONTEZUMA — The Summit County Open Space Department has purchased 4.9 acres of land from Michael and Lauren Ruehring for $137,500, according to director Brian Lorch.

There was a homesite on the property that had been inhabited until recent years and was obliterated in an avalanche in 2017, Lorch said. The property, which is at 1359 Peru Creek Road in Montezuma, contained the Maid of Orleans mining claim.

Lorch said the Summit County Open Space Department purchased the property for open space because it includes a portion of the Lenawee and Peru Creek Road trails. The area is an important area for wildlife, as well, he said. Lorch also noted that a long-time concern with the property was that plowing could affect winter recreation in Peru Creek Basin.

Lorch said the department will restore the areas that were graded, such as the original homesite and driveway, to natural conditions.