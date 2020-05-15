Summit County opens Tenmile Canyon recpath

Summit County crews have cleared the Tenmile recpath between Frisco and Copper Mountain.

Courtesy Summit County

Nearly all sections of the Summit County recreational path system are now open, according to a county news release.

Crews were able to clear snow and debris from the Tenmile Canyon section of the recpath Thursday morning, opening all but one section of the path to the public. Vail Pass is the only section that remains closed, according to the news release.

The Tenmile Canyon path often remains closed later than other sections of the recpath due to a heightened avalanche risk, according to the news release. Last year, a number of avalanches crossed the path, causing a delayed opening while crews worked to remove all of the snow.

This year, only two large avalanches crossed the path, so crews weren’t as overrun with snow to clear, Jason Lederer, open space and trails resource specialist for the county, said in the news release.

County officials are urging people to use caution on the path as some spots could still be wet or icy. Crews and work vehicles will be present on the recpath near Copper Mountain to work on the Fremont Recreational Pathway, where construction is scheduled to begin later this month, according to the news release.