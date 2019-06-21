Summit County opens Tenmile recpath between Frisco and Copper

Crews have completed work on one section of the recpath in Tenmile Canyon. The path is expected to open in the evening, Friday, June 21.

Courtesy Summit County

Summit County has completed avalanche debris removal on the Tenmile Canyon Recreational Pathway between Frisco and Copper Mountain. This segment of the Recpath is projected to open for public use in the evening Friday, June 21, once all equipment has been removed. The pathway remains closed from Copper Mountain south to its Highway 91 terminus while contractor RPM Construction continues additional avalanche debris removal on that section.

As of yet, crews have found no major damage to the pathway caused by the historic avalanche event in March.

Users are urged to use the canyon path with caution, as precarious conditions may still exist from the recent disturbance. Watch out for icy sections, falling debris and be cautious with reduced sightlines.

For more information about the Summit County Recreational Pathway, contact the Open Space & Trails Department at 970-668-4060, or visit http://www.SummitCountyCO.gov/OpenSpace.