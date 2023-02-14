Summit County Outdoor Coalition receives $75,000 grant from Governor Polis

The Gore Range sprawls out under a blue sky as seen from Swan Mountain Road. To see your photos featured in print or online, email submissions to share@summitdaily.com.

Mare Donly/Courtesy photo

On Monday, Feb. 13, Gov. Jared Polis, Colorado Parks and Wildlife and Great Outdoors Colorado announced the recipients of the third round of the Outdoor Regional Partnership grants.

The grants support coalitions that bring together conservation and outdoor recreation interests, land managers and local governments to ensure that Colorado’s land, water and wildlife thrive while enhancing equitable access to Colorado’s world-class outdoors.

The grants are the result of an executive order signed by Polis that created the Outdoor Regional Partnerships Initiative. The hope is that this effort will chart a longterm, equitable and sustainable future for Colorado’s outdoors and outdoor recreation.

Of the four coalitions that received a grant, Summit County Outdoor Coalition received $75,000.

The money will help the new coalition address issues facing wildlife populations, recreation and landscape-scale ecosystems across Summit County. The coalition will utilize roundtable formats and a science-based mapping tool to promote planning needs and projects for the Summit County community.

Eagle County Community Wildlife Roundtable and Roaring Fork Outdoor Coalition also received $75,000 while Grand PLACES 2050 received $78,080.

To find out more about Summit County Outdoor Coalition visit, BlueRiverWatershed.org.