Summit County para snowboarders make podiums at first World and Europa Cup competitions of the season

Three of Summit County’s para snowboarders competed in their first competitions of the season in the municipality of Landgraaf in the Netherlands from Nov. 28-30.

Kiana Clay, Mike Minor and Colby Fields all competed in the banked slalom upper limb impairment competition over the three-day event.

Fields, who is 16 years old and is hoping to make the 2022 Paralympic team, competed in the Europa Cup and World Cup competitions. The Breckenridge native racked up two Europa Cup podium finishes by finishing first and second in the contest. Fields also performed well in the World Cup section of the banked slalom, where he was able to place seventh among some of the best para snowboarders in the world.

Among them was Minor, a Frisco resident, who is a gold medalist at the 2018 Paralympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang. Minor knocked off the rust from a long offseason to take home two bronze medals in the banked slalom competition, in which he posted a best time of 37.01 seconds.

Clay also took home two bronze medals of her own in the women’s division of the World Cup banked slalom. Clay, who is working to get women’s adaptive snowboarding reinstated at the upcoming Paralympic Winter Games, posted a best time of 48.31 seconds on the final day of competition.

The para snowboarders will now travel to Pyha, Finland, where they will compete in another Europa and World Cup contest Dec. 10-12. Then the local snowboarders will get the chance to perform in front of a home crowd at the Winter Dew Tour on Dec. 15-19 at Copper Mountain Resort.