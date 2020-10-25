Summit County peaks should see 5-10 inches out of storm

Summit County remains under a winter storm warning through 6 a.m. Monday, Oct. 26.

The storm dropped a few inches on the northern Colorado Rockies overnight Saturday and is moving south toward the Interstate 70 corridor and central mountains during the day Sunday, according to Open Snow’s daily blog post.

Throughout the day Sunday, 1-2 inches of snow is expected before the storm intensifies Sunday night, dropping 3-5 inches in the towns, according to the National Weather Service forecast office in Boulder.

The surrounding mountains are expected to get a bit more.

“For snow totals, I still like the 5-10 inch range for most mountains,” Open Snow founding meteorologist Joel Gratz wrote in his blog. “Some areas will see 10-20 inches, mostly based on the luck of getting stuck under the band of more intense snow for a few more hours.”

In addition to the fresh snow, low overnight temperatures are expected to aid in snowmaking efforts at ski areas across the High Country.

Overnight lows Sunday are expected to drop into the single digits before moving into negative territory Monday night. Overnight temperatures will warm up slightly into the teens for the reminder of the week, according to the National Weather Service. Once the storm rolls out, daytime highs are expected to be in the 40s.

The Colorado Department of Transportation is asking people to avoid travel Sunday so crews can focus on snow removal and supporting firefighting efforts.