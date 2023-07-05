Summit County Pickleball Association to host 4th annual Pickle in the Peaks tournament

The logo for the 4th annual Pickle in the Peaks pickleball tournament that will take place from July 13-15 in Silverthorne.

Summit County Pickleball Association/Courtesy photo

The 4th annual Pickle in the Peaks pickleball tournament is scheduled for July 13-15.

Hosted by the Silverthorne Recreation Center and Summit County Pickleball Association, the tournament will be held at Rainbow and Trent parks in Silverthorne. The three-day tournament will feature mostly local players from the 500-plus member Summit County Pickleball Association.

The tournament will begin on Thursday, July 13, at 4 p.m. with the singles competition and will then continue on Friday at 8 a.m. with the mixed doubles portion of the tournament.

Saturday will conclude the tournament with players competing in men’s and women’s doubles. Action will begin at 8 a.m. on Saturday with the 4.0-level players taking the court first.

Competitors and spectators are encouraged to bring their lawns chair to watch the fastest growing sport in the world. For more information or to sign up for the tournament, visit SummitPickleball.org.