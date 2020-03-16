Summit County placed on ‘accident alert’ by state patrol

Summit County has been placed on “accident alert,” according to a statement from Col. Matthew Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol.

In response to the COVID-19 outbreak in the state, the Colorado State Patrol is rolling out new measures to help stop the spread of the disease. The implementation of the approach hasn’t been enacted statewide, though the agency has decided to move forward in some of the areas most impacted by the outbreak, including in Summit, Eagle, Garfield, Pitkin, Lake and Gunnison counties.

During an accident alert, troopers will try to avoid responding to calls for service that are not life-threatening. If a crash doesn’t include injuries or suspected impairment and all parties have current insurance, the drivers of the vehicles involved should exchange information and file a report online. A trooper will not respond to the scene.

Troopers, along with local law enforcement, are being encouraged to handle some calls for service by phone unless an in-person response is required. When troopers do respond, they will be using personal protective equipment to limit possible exposure to COVID-19.

According to the statement, the new measures aren’t expected to diminish the State Patrol’s visibility or accessibility to the public. Colorado State Patrol offices are still open for business.