Summit County plans bike-to-work day in September

Summit County’s official bike-to-work day will take place Sept. 22, according to a news release.

The bike-to-work day encourages community members to use a bike instead of a car for their transportation that day. The event, which is run by the Physical Activity and Nutrition Team of the Summit and Summit County Open Space & Trails, will take place from 7-10 a.m. Sept. 22.

Bikers will be able to gather a light breakfast, participate in activities and find out about current jobs at any of the six pit stops, which will be at the following locations:

Blue River Plaza in Breckenridge

Summit County Commons on Peak One Drive in Frisco

Historic Park on Main Street in Frisco

Silverthorne Pavilion

On the recpath behind the Dillon Amphitheater

On the recpath at the intersection of U.S. Highway 6 and Swan Mountain Road in Summit Cove

Due to the novel coronavirus, the event was pushed back to September from its original date in June. Participants will be required to wear a mask, physically distance and use hand sanitizer at each pit stop.

To prepare for the event, the trails department encourages people to pack a bag full of work clothes the night before, ensure their bikes are safe to ride, contact the department for route assistance, check the weather and wear a helmet.