Summit County “Power Punch Parkinson’s” therapeutic program set to launch in Frisco

A new boxing program for Parkinson’s disease patients will launch with an open house on and informational session on Monday, Feb. 3 and Tuesday, Feb. 4. The program was created by the Parkinson’s Association in the Rockies in collaboration with the Altus Training Center.

Power Punch Parkinson’s is a therapeutic, non-contact boxing fitness program that seeks to help people with Parkinson’s improve their balance, mobility and quality of life. The program incorporates physical training, boxing training and cognitive tasks to help with the various debilitating effects of Parkinson’s, a degenerative neurological disease which affects 60,000 Americans nationwide.

According to the program’s literature, research has shown positive outcomes from boxing in slowing the progression of Parkinson’s disease with cardiovascular exercise combined with cognitive rigor.

Power Punch Parkinson’s will include safe, guided instruction by boxing instructors and physical therapists, with weekly classes on Wednesdays offering a fun, energetic and individualized experience to people with Parkinson’s and their caregivers.

An open house to check out the facilities will take place on Monday, Feb. 3 from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Altus Training Facility, located at 842 Summit Boulevard, unit 35, around the corner from the Safeway in Frisco.

An informational session will take place at 2:30 p.m. at the Summit County Community and Senior Center in Frisco, located at 83 Nancy’s Place in Frisco on Tuesday, Feb. 4.

The first class will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 5, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Altus Training Center. The classes will take place weekly at the same time and place thereafter.

Space is limited. For more information or to register, contact the Parkinson Association at (303) 830-1839.