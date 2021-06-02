Summit County Prayer Room offers a quiet place for all
The Summit County Prayer Room is a new space in Silverthorne available for free to members of the community looking for a location to pray and meditate. The room is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays above ReSaddled Thrift Store.
Though a mostly quiet facility, there is a prayer room chaperone present from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays, and community prayer is held at 10 a.m. those days. Amenities include couches, chairs, coffee and snacks for guests as they sit and pray.
“It’s a nice place to get away,” pastor Chuck Straughn said.
The space is also available for other church groups and acoustic worship. Send prayer requests to prayer@summitprayer.org and visit SummitPrayer.org for more information.
