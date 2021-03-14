Summit County Preschool hiring for new executive director
Summit County Preschool is hiring for a new executive director.
The nonprofit, private preschool in Frisco serves up to 70 children ages 8 weeks to 5 years old, year-round. The role oversees and manages the overall operations of Summit County Preschool, responsible for a budget of approximately $1,140,000 and 23 staff members.
For more information, visit: SummitCountyPreschool.com/employment-opportunities.
