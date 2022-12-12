Summit County Preschool to host fundraiser at Outer Range Brewing Co. Wednesday
Summit County Preschool’s winter fundraiser is aiming to spread holiday cheer. Called Christmas and Craft, people can bid on holiday-themed baskets while sipping on local brews.
The event is at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, at Outer Range Brewing Co., 182 Lusher Court, Frisco. Admission includes beer from Outer Range as well as wine.
Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at SummitCountyPreschool.com.
Education
