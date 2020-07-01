Summit County primary election sees 43% increase in voter turnout for mail-in ballots

Summit County voters cast more than 8,000 ballots for Tuesday’s primary election.

Summit County Clerk and Recorder Kathleen Neel said 7,943 mail ballots were counted through Tuesday night and 150 people voted in person. Neel noted that the total number of mailed ballots could change as the county receives mail-in ballots dropped off in other counties. Overseas voters, including those stationed overseas, have until July 8 to have their ballots counted.

Neel said the number of mail-in ballots increased significantly compared with the 2018 primary, when 5,540 people voted by mail and 201 people voted in person. Neel reported that the county received the majority of its mail-in ballots via 24-hour drop boxes.

Neel said she thinks people are getting used to voting by mail, which is part of the reason for the increase in mail-in ballots.

“It makes it really convenient for voters,” Neel said. “And especially this year, with COVID-19, I think more people were inclined to vote by mail. It was the safe way to go.”

She said in-person voting was fairly spread out throughout the day and that no long lines formed. She added that counting ran smoothly but was time consuming, as it always is, because of the workload and efforts to keep judges physically distanced.

Neel said 3,325 unaffiliated voters returned ballots. Of those, 57 returned both ballots, invalidating their votes.