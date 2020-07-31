Summit County public health officials investigate COVID-19 outbreak at Breckenridge Terrace Apartments

Public health officials are investigating an outbreak of five cases of the novel coronavirus at Breckenridge Terrace Apartments.

Summit Daily file photo/Kara K. Pearson

Summit County officials are investigating an outbreak of five cases of the novel coronavirus at Breckenridge Terrace Apartments, according to a news release.

The outbreak is among people living in the complex, which houses about 100 Vail Resorts and town of Breckenridge employees. Two of the cases are confirmed positive, while the other three are considered probable, according to the release. A case is counted as probable when a person develops COVID-19 symptoms after having known close contact with a positive case.

The five people involved in the outbreak live in four separate units, but some of them had been socializing together, according to the release. All of the people involved in the outbreak developed symptoms of the virus between July 23 and 27. The health department was notified of the first positive test result July 25. The second test was confirmed July 27, according to the release.

Public health officials don’t believe the infected residents pose a risk to the other people living at the complex because the apartment units are all accessed through exterior stairwells. All five people have been placed in self-isolation.

The health department is still determining all of the close contacts of the positive cases. Those who have been identified are under quarantine. Everyone who lives in the complex is advised to call 970-668-5584 to get tested if they develop symptoms.