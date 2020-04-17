Summit County public health order amended to extend lodging ban through May 31

The ban on lodging and short-term vacation rentals has been extended to May 31.

Liz Copan / ecopan@summitdaily.com

FRISCO — Summit County government has amended its public health order, which implemented social distancing and limited public gatherings along with forcing the shutdown of all nonessential businesses due to the coronavirus pandemic. In a statement explaining the public health order, county officials said guidance from the state “will require continued social distancing measures in the months ahead” to allow for a “stabilization period” to take place before the state and its businesses can open back up.

The new order, went into effect at noon Friday, April 17, extends the existing prohibition on short-term lodging in Summit County to May 31. All lodging businesses — including hotels, motels, timeshares and short-term rentals, such as those listed on Airbnb or VRBO — are to remain closed for business. There is an exception for any members of the local workforce using lodging units as residences.

Lodging businesses are barred from taking any new guests or booking reservations for dates before June 1. Short-term rental owners must block out reservation dates before June 1 on online platforms to avoid inadvertently booking guests before that date.

The amended public health order continues to prohibit all nonessential businesses from opening to the public, except if they are able to conduct delivery or curbside pickup. Businesses considered essential are exempt from the order. Essential businesses include grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations, liquor stores, marijuana dispensaries, hardware stores, laundromats and communication services providers, such as mobile phone retailers.

Support Local Journalism Donate



The Summit County order contains restrictions on child care and transportation that are more restrictive than the state’s. The local order prohibits the operation of all transportation services, including public transit, shuttles, taxis and ride share services. Child care providers are only permitted to provide services to critical workers, as defined in the state order.

All dine-in activity in all restaurants, bars and cafeterias in Summit County remains prohibited. Restaurants will continue to be allowed to provide delivery and take-out options. The order allows restaurants and bars to deliver alcohol, in accordance with all applicable state and local laws. It also allows take-out lines of up to five people indoors, as long as they are able to maintain a distance of at least 6 feet. However, Summit County public health officials encourage establishments to restrict carry-out lines to outdoor areas where possible.

Public health officials also strongly recommend that all patrons make payment transactions, including tips, electronically over the phone or online during the ordering process and are discouraging the exchange of credit cards, cash or checks during any pickups or deliveries.

The updated order is effective until further notice, when the Summit County Public Health Department has determined that social distancing is no longer required.