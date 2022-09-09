Summit County Public Health to offer bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine Sept. 14; virus rate drops for another week

Summit County’s COVID-19 incidence rate dropped in the past week. According to the county’s website, its cumulative seven-day incidence rate is about 70 cases per 100,000 people, down from 81 cases last week.

From Wednesday, Aug. 31 to Wednesday, Sept. 7, the county totaled 22 new cases.

In the past 28 days, the highest number of cases was among those in the 40-49 (20 cases) and 30-39 (19 cases) age groups. A total of 15 cases were confirmed in youths and children ages 19 and younger.

Deaths

There has been an increase in deaths due to COVID-19 cases compared to last week.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s website says there have been 15 deaths among COVID-19 cases in Summit County since the beginning of the pandemic, 15 of which have been deaths due to COVID-19.

Vaccines

Summit County Government’s COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard is undergoing a system update, according to David Rossi, Communications Director for Summit County Government.

Therefore, updated vaccination rates are not available for the week of Sept. 5.

Bivalent vaccine

Starting on Sept. 14, Summit County Public Health will administer the new COVID-19 vaccine, referred to as a “bivalent” vaccine, which was created to provide more protection from the original COVID-19 virus and the omicron variant.

The booster shots are separated by age.

Pfizer-BioNTech booster shot is intended for those 12 years or older, with the Moderna shot intended for those 18 years or older. There is not yet one for children ages 5 to 11.

There is also a timing requirement.

A patient must wait at least two months past their last initial vaccine series or booster dose to receive the bivalent vaccine.

The clinic will be held on Sept. 13 on the second floor of the Medical Office Building in Frisco in the Ten Mile meeting room.

Following the first day, subsequent clinics will be held on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

More information, locations and appointment scheduling can be found on the Summit County Government’s website through the Public Health web page: SummitCountyCO.gov/1413/covid-19-vaccination .