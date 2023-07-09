Update: Small wildfire reported near Meadow Creek trailhead

Smoke can be seen from Interstate 70 near Exit 201 on the afternoon of Sunday, July 9.

Nicole Miller/Summit Daily News

2:19 p.m. Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons says the fire is burning in about one-tenth of an acre of downed aspens and that a helicopter is on the way, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

1:49 p.m. Officials are asking residents not to call 911 about the smoke and to avoid the Meadow Creek and Lilly Pad Lake trailheads, according to an emergency alert from the county.

1:45 p.m. In a text message through the county’s alert system, officials confirmed there is a small fire in the area. The text stated that there are no evacuation orders in place.

Original story:

A smoke sighting in the area of the Meadow Creek trailhead on Sunday, July 9, prompted an investigation by the Summit County Sheriff’s Office and Summit Fire & EMS, according to a Facebook post by the Sheriff’s Office.

The Meadow Creek trailhead, just off Interstate 70 near Frisco, was closed to traffic by law enforcement at about 1:30 p.m. A small amount of smoke could be seen in the area.

A Summit County Sheriff’s Office vehicle blocks the road to Meadow Creek trailhead while investigating a sighting of smoke in the area Sunday afternoon, July 9, 2023. Nicole Miller/Summit Daily News