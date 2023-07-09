Update: Small wildfire reported near Meadow Creek trailhead
2:19 p.m. Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons says the fire is burning in about one-tenth of an acre of downed aspens and that a helicopter is on the way, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
1:49 p.m. Officials are asking residents not to call 911 about the smoke and to avoid the Meadow Creek and Lilly Pad Lake trailheads, according to an emergency alert from the county.
1:45 p.m. In a text message through the county’s alert system, officials confirmed there is a small fire in the area. The text stated that there are no evacuation orders in place.
Original story:
A smoke sighting in the area of the Meadow Creek trailhead on Sunday, July 9, prompted an investigation by the Summit County Sheriff’s Office and Summit Fire & EMS, according to a Facebook post by the Sheriff’s Office.
The Meadow Creek trailhead, just off Interstate 70 near Frisco, was closed to traffic by law enforcement at about 1:30 p.m. A small amount of smoke could be seen in the area.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Summit Daily is embarking on a multiyear project to digitize its archives going back to 1989 and make them available to the public in partnership with the Colorado Historic Newspapers Collection. The full project is expected to cost about $165,000. All donations made in 2023 will go directly toward this project.
Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.