Summit County Public Trustee extends moratorium on foreclosures through Jan. 31

The Summit County Public Trustee’s office has extended the county’s moratorium on single-family home foreclosures through Jan. 31, according to a news release.

The extension of the moratorium falls in line with the Federal Housing Finance Agency, as Fannie May and Freddie Mac also extended moratoriums on foreclosures and evictions.

The moratorium also benefits renters of foreclosed properties, as the Protecting Tenants in Foreclosures Act gives those people 90 days to vacate the property, according to the news release.