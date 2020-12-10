Summit County Public Trustee extends moratorium on foreclosures through Jan. 31
The Summit County Public Trustee’s office has extended the county’s moratorium on single-family home foreclosures through Jan. 31, according to a news release.
The extension of the moratorium falls in line with the Federal Housing Finance Agency, as Fannie May and Freddie Mac also extended moratoriums on foreclosures and evictions.
The moratorium also benefits renters of foreclosed properties, as the Protecting Tenants in Foreclosures Act gives those people 90 days to vacate the property, according to the news release.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User