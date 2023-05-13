Summit County rafting business receives tens of thousands of dollars ahead of ‘optimistic’ rafting season

As rafting professionals prepare for an “optimistic” year out on Colorado’s rivers, one of Summit County’s rafting companies has received a boost in funds from a statewide program distributing federal funds.

On Wednesday, May 11, the Colorado Outdoor Recreation Industry Office of the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade announced 24 recipients of the Outdoor Recreation Industry Impact Fund .

The Outdoor Recreation Industry Impact Fund gives away grant money that is intended to cover hiring and staff retention for outdoor recreation industry businesses and nonprofits that can demonstrate negative economic impacts due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s grants were distributed in 15 Colorado counties including Summit, Routt, Weld and San Juan counties. The grant recipients include outdoor recreation manufacturers, guide services, youth camps and outdoor learning centers.

Summit County’s Arkansas Valley Adventures was included among the recipients and received a total of $100,000.

Fremont Adventure Recreation in Fremont County received $23,200, Geyser Technologies in Montrose County received $100,000, Mountain Roots Food Project in Gunnison County received $45,870 and Venture Snowboards in San Juan County received $74,000.

The Outdoor Recreation Industry Impact Fund was made possible by State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds, which is part of the American Rescue Plan Act.