Summit County ranked #10 on the list of top counties in Colorado for small business owners

Co-owners of Outer Range Brewery in Frisco, husband and wife Lee and Emily Cleghorn toast their new business.

Eli Pace

SmartAsset released a new study which ranks the top counties in Colorado for small business owners. These rankings were based on the percentage of people in a county with small business income, the proportion of that income to the individuals overall income and taxes paid by small business owners. Summit County was ranked tenth on the list with a small business index of 50.75.